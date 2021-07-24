Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

