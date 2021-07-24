Homrich & Berg Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

