Homrich & Berg Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $76,115,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

NYSE ROK opened at $299.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.61. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.