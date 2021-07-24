Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,891,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

