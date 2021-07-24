Homrich & Berg Lowers Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.