Homrich & Berg Sells 396 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,231,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,226,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,651,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 130.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

