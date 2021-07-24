Horizon Protocol Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $202,595.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00113176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00145786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,994.40 or 1.00391097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00891440 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

