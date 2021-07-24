Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey Sells 5,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.