HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.23% of 9 Meters Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $284.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

