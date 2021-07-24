HRT Financial LP Has $610,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 316,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

