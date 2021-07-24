HRT Financial LP Invests $631,000 in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

