HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.45% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMEG. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMEG stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

