HRT Financial LP Takes $649,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after acquiring an additional 110,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $65.06 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

