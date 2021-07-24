HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVIU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

