HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

