HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $41.43

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $42.51. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 2,991 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

