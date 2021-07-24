HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $41.43

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $42.51. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 2,991 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.