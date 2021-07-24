IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.97.

IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 188,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

