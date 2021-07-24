IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.18.

IMG stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

