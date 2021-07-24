Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given a $48.68 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $49.20 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.57.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

