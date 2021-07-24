iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAD. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

