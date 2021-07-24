ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.100-$9.500 EPS.
ICON Public stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
