ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.100-$9.500 EPS.

ICON Public stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.91.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

