Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $118,138.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00846729 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,273,296 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

