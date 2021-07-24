Ignition (IC) Market Cap Reaches $45,229.37

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $45,229.37 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,956.13 or 1.00016559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,452,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,457 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

