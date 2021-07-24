IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $45.31 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.