IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $445.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

