IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $432,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

BATS NULG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.79. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

