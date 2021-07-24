Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.44 million and the highest is $121.00 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $509.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

INDB traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 116,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.