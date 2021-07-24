Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.44 million and the highest is $121.00 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $509.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

INDB traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 116,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

