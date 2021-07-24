Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

