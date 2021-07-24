Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.93. Innodata shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 12,447 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 million, a PE ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

In other Innodata news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,780. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innodata by 39.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

