Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

