Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.