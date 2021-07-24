Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ault Global by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

