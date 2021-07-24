Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CFO Buys $30,222.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CFO Russell M. Gifford purchased 13,800 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

