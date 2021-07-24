Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys 4,374 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

LON STEM opened at GBX 484.50 ($6.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £646.59 million and a PE ratio of 38.76. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 484.65 ($6.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

