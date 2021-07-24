Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$42,900.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,260 shares in the company, valued at C$917,059.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

PEY stock opened at C$7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

