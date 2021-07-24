Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $136,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00.

YMAB opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.