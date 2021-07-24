Insured Finance (INFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,166.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $59,166.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00143830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.88 or 0.99844130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00876252 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,805,775 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

