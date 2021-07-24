Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.25.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ITRG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $150.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

