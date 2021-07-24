Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.