Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.