Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.78.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a 52-week low of $286.35 and a 52-week high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

