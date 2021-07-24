Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $26.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 3,604,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 249,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104,246 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Invesco by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Invesco by 128.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.