Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.