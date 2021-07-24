Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR opened at $21.75 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $226.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

