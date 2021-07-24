Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,317 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.69 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

