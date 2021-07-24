Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,906 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 236 put options.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000.

