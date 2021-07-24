IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,572,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 39,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,193. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45.

