iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by JD Financial Services Inc.

JD Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

