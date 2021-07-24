iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $261.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $261.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

