iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

